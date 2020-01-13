Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump': Michael Bloomberg

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said he is ready to spend much of his vast fortune to oust Republican President Donald Trump from the White House in 2020, rejecting criticism from rivals for the Democratic nomination that the billionaire is trying to buy the US election. Bloomberg is ranked as the eighth-richest American by Forbes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg 03:12

 U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg told Reuters he is ready to spend much of his vast fortune to oust Republican President Donald Trump from the White House in 2020, rejecting criticism from rivals for the Democratic nomination that the billionaire is trying to buy the U.S. election. Lisa...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg [Video]'I'm spending all my money to get rid of Trump' -Bloomberg

U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg told Reuters he is ready to spend much of his vast fortune to oust Republican President Donald Trump from the White House in 2020, rejecting criticism from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:12Published

Michael Bloomberg defends spending so much money in presidential race [Video]Michael Bloomberg defends spending so much money in presidential race

Michael Bloomberg said he’s ready to spend as much money needed in the presidential election. The U.S. presidential candidate wants to do what he can to keep President Donald Trump from getting..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘This Is Capitalism at Work’: Bloomberg Says He’s Spending ‘All’ His Money ‘to Get Rid of Trump’


RIA Nov.

Bloomberg Spent $200 Million and Isn’t on Track to Score a Single Delegate

Bloomberg Spent $200 Million and Isn’t on Track to Score a Single DelegateMichael Bloomberg has all the money. But he may not have the math. Just eight weeks out from Super Tuesday, the richest trove of delegates on the primary...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Gabbobo_

gabbo ppl be spending their money on nukes while Earth is burning down. 4 seconds ago

ChewyTake

Chanel N⁰5💖🇬🇭 RT @batmyg: if you're genuinely upset by "multis" it's bc you've been brainwashed into thinking you have to be in some sort of monogamous r… 19 seconds ago

RealDealRobbins

Ok Robbins RT @realTylerZed: Serious question, what actual purpose does the British Royal family serve other than spending UK tax money on a lavish li… 21 seconds ago

oprcool

Bodie Broadus RT @_EastsidePeezy: Fuck you still spending money on??? Nigga stack ALL DAT SHIT!!!!!!!! 36 seconds ago

Amah_prosper

Barr. Amah RT @First_alphas: I need to stop this habit of mentally spending money that I haven't received yet🤦🏽‍♂ 39 seconds ago

midnightkuiper

✨ vitamins ✨ Me?? Very nervous about spending most of my scholarship money on college and wondering if it's the right choice or… https://t.co/8Wi7UWHM5i 42 seconds ago

porzo8

Porzo8/OGIE Think of all the good Bloomberg could do with the 1 Billion dollars he wants to spend on battling Donald Trump! H… https://t.co/LNTQoFDVzJ 50 seconds ago

Schredder13

Schredder RT @RWPUSA: Hello Mr. Treasury Secretary. It’s our money. He’s blowing it playing golf. We have a right to know how much BEFORE the electio… 57 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.