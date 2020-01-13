Global  

Liberal National Club president dies after protesting at Brisbane library

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Liberal National Club president dies after protesting at Brisbane libraryA young man who was filmed protesting against a drag queen reading program in Brisbane has died after the controversial footage was shared.Wilson Gavin, 21 — president of the University of Queensland Liberal National Club, which...
Recent related news from verified sources

Protestors storm drag queen story time event and chant aggressively in front of ‘scared’ young children

Police were called to a library in Brisbane, Australia after protestors stormed a drag queen story event with aggressive chanting, reportedly distressing several...
PinkNews

Liberal Nationals MP slams university club filmed confronting drag queens at library

A federal member of the Queensland Liberal Nationals Party has distanced himself from a university group claiming to be affiliated with the party after they...
SBS

Tweets about this

Gokumaga11

Sean Alvarez RT @MrAndyNgo: Head of an Australian conservative student group has taken his life after being the target of mass threats & harassment by l… 23 seconds ago

StephenABeckett

Stephen Beckett RT @vanbadham: This is a sad end to Wilson Gavin’s tragic story. Deserved raging at his actions does not preclude an instinct of terrible s… 28 seconds ago

GoldSuzie

💧💧Suzie Gold RT @joxer: "I think today is a day to think about a bit of compassion and respect for people." No @DebFrecklington, every day is. If only t… 2 minutes ago

earvsc

Earvin Charles Cabalquinto, PhD RT @JonPiccini: A***tragedy - hope the @LNPQLD takes a long hard look at itself. https://t.co/KyhINyZQ0b 2 minutes ago

