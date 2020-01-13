Liberal National Club president dies after protesting at Brisbane library

Sean Alvarez RT @MrAndyNgo: Head of an Australian conservative student group has taken his life after being the target of mass threats & harassment by l… 23 seconds ago Stephen Beckett RT @vanbadham: This is a sad end to Wilson Gavin’s tragic story. Deserved raging at his actions does not preclude an instinct of terrible s… 28 seconds ago 💧💧Suzie Gold RT @joxer: "I think today is a day to think about a bit of compassion and respect for people." No @DebFrecklington, every day is. If only t… 2 minutes ago Earvin Charles Cabalquinto, PhD RT @JonPiccini: A***tragedy - hope the @LNPQLD takes a long hard look at itself. https://t.co/KyhINyZQ0b 2 minutes ago