Philippine volcano eruption shuts down Manila’s international airport

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Red-hot lava gushed out of a Philippine volcano Monday after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced villagers to flee en masse and shut down Manila’s international airport, offices and schools.
News video: Volcanic ash covers cars in the Philippines after Taal volcano erupts

Volcanic ash covers cars in the Philippines after Taal volcano erupts 01:18

 Residents cleaned volcanic ash from their cars after the Taal Volcano began erupting in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8.000 people to be evacuated. Taal is in the Batangas province, around 100km from the centre of Metro...

Volcanic ash cleaned from planes at Manila airport as all flights are cancelled [Video]Volcanic ash cleaned from planes at Manila airport as all flights are cancelled

Volcanic ash is cleaned from planes at Manila Airport yesterday (Jan 12) evening after Taal began erupting. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila has been closed to flights today (Jan 13)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published

Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano [Video]Ash cloud suspended in sky from Taal volcano

Footage shows the effects of the Taal Volcano eruption near in the Philippines on January 12. The volcano spewed thick plumes of ash in the sky forcing more than 8,000 people to be evacuated...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport

TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Red-hot lava gushes from Philippine volcano after eruption that forced villagers to flee and shut down Manila’s airport.
SeattlePI.com

THAI cancels Manila flights due to volcano eruption

Thai Airways International has cancelled five flights between Bangkok and Manila after a volcano eruption closed the airport serving the Philippines capital.
Bangkok Post Also reported by •ReutersFrance 24euronewsKhaleej Times

