Senior China diplomat says One China principle unshaken after Taiwan election

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Monday that the One China principle will not be changed by the Taiwan election result and will not be shaken by the wrong words and actions of Western politicians.
News video: Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election

Tsai Ing-wen wins landslide in Taiwan presidential election 02:31

 Final results show Tsai returned for second term with 57.1 percent of the votes ahead of Han who got 38.6 percent.

Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China [Video]Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China

Taiwan's president set for second term amid tough stance on China

Why China is key as Taiwan prepares to vote [Video]Why China is key as Taiwan prepares to vote

Taiwan goes to the polls this weekend and the issue of China is once again taking centre stage.

Taiwan vote signals growing divide with China

​ It's a contradiction that will keep the island of 23 million people at odds with its much larger neighbour for the foreseeable future and put increasing...
