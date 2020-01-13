Global  

Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Iran's police said on Monday officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran's admission that it shot down a passenger plane, as video on social media recorded gunshots and pools of blood.
News video: Iranians react with anger over downing of plane

Iranians react with anger over downing of plane 04:10

 Iranians react with anger over downing of plane

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash [Video]Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

The US has promised “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran. The Iranian government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy [Video]Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau point finger at Iran for Ukrainian plane tragedy

Boris Johnson said there was now a “body of information” that indicated the Tehran airliner crash was caused by an Iranian missile. The Prime Minister made the announcement after US officials and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran protesters take to the streets in third day of demos over plane

Protesters took to the streets of Iran for a third day on Monday, expressing outrage over the authorities' admission that they had shot down a passenger plane by...
Reuters

Protesters in Tehran demand Ayatollah Khamenei to quit over downing of plane

Tehran [Iran], Jan 12 (ANI): A group of Iranian demonstrators on Saturday demanded the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down as protests...
Sify


