British backpacker dies after falling from cliff in Sydney

Independent Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Model and make-up artist arrived in Australia just weeks before death
Young British model falls to death from cliff while with friends in Sydney's east

A young British tourist has died after falling from a cliff while with friends in Sydney's eastern suburbs, five months after a similar tragedy.
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The AgeTelegraph.co.ukBBC NewsWales Online

