Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the "French Spider-Man", on Monday scaled the Tour Total, a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris, to demonstrate support for...

French designer cancels Paris fashion show, derailed by strike chaos French designer Christophe Josse decided on Monday to cancel his catwalk show in Paris next week, blaming weeks of strikes against pension reforms for wrecking...

Reuters 5 hours ago