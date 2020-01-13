Global  

An earthquake just hit south of Montreal – did you feel it?

CTV News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit just south of Montreal. According to Earthquake Canada, it happened at 5:38 a.m. Monday.
