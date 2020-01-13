Global  

Evacuations Underway As Philippines Volcano Starts Spewing Lava

Newsy Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Evacuations Underway As Philippines Volcano Starts Spewing LavaWatch VideoAlmost half a million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as authorities in the Philippines warn the Taal volcano could soon erupt. 

Lava started spewing out of the volcano on Monday. 

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the volcano's alert status to an Alert Level 4...
Evacuations Underway As Philippines Volcano Starts Spewing Lava 01:03

 The volcano&apos;s alert status was raised to an Alert Level 4 after Taal began emitting smoke and ash into the air Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 1/13 [Video]Eye On The Day 1/13

Here are some stories we're keeping our eye on: protests in Iran after the regime shot down a civilian plane, an active volcano causes evacuations in the Philippines, and Serena Williams snags a big..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:17Published

Alert raised at Philippines volcano [Video]Alert raised at Philippines volcano

Experts have warned that the Taal volcano in the south of the Philippines could erupt and have called for evacuations. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lava begins to spew from Philippines volcano

Lava begins to spew from Philippines volcanoLava has begun spewing from a volcano in the Philippines as authorities warn of “an imminent hazardous eruption”. The Taal volcano began to erupt in the...
WorldNews

Philippines volcano eruption: Flights cancelled due to ash plume

Evacuations are underway after the Taal volcano's eruption, although there have been no reports of casualties or major damage.
The Age

