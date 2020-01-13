Global  

Queen presides over crisis meeting on Harry and Meghan's fate

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Princes Harry and William shoot back at claims of animosity between them as the royal family tries to show cohesion and plot a course forward.
News video: Queen to hold crisis talks on Harry and Meghan's future roles

Queen to hold crisis talks on Harry and Meghan's future roles 00:46

 The Queen will host crisis talks with senior royals and the Duke of Sussex on Monday in a bid to find a solution to Meghan and Harry's future roles. The head of state will be joined at her private Norfolk estate of Sandringham by the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge for the crunch meeting -...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen calls for meeting over Meghan and Harry's royal departure [Video]Queen calls for meeting over Meghan and Harry's royal departure

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure [Video]Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan. The couple recently triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen calls crisis meeting with Harry, Meghan over royal couple's future roles


IndiaTimes

Failure at the royal family crisis meeting could trigger Harry and Meghan's nuclear option

If the Queen needed a reminder of the dangers facing the monarchy, she'd only need to fetch a copy of The Sunday Times.
Brisbane Times


Tweets about this

CBS_NEWSZA

CBS NEWS 🇿🇦 RT @CBSNews: Queen presides over crisis meeting on Harry and Meghan's future role https://t.co/JXK1xg8sXe https://t.co/Obw6JYY1Gk 17 minutes ago

The_Squibb

I wanna be sedated Queen presides over crisis meeting to find out just what the***happened to the Houston Texans defense.… https://t.co/aPNcYyj5Uv 1 hour ago

Craneman51M

cmga Queen presides over crisis meeting on Harry and Meghan's fate https://t.co/qZqy5dk8Ci 1 hour ago

CBSNews

CBS News Queen presides over crisis meeting on Harry and Meghan's future role https://t.co/JXK1xg8sXe https://t.co/Obw6JYY1Gk 2 hours ago

