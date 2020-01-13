Global  

'One Million Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in ad

CTV News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Activist conservative group One Million Moms is taking aim at Burger King for using what it calls the "d-word" in a commercial promoting the non-meat Impossible Whopper.
News video: Group Slams Burger King For ‘D-Word’ In Commercial

Group Slams Burger King For ‘D-Word’ In Commercial 00:47

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a conservative group of moms going after Burger King for one of its latest commercials.

Burger King condemned by conservative group for using 'the d-word' in ad campaign

A petition started by One Million Moms to protest Burger King until it removes the profanity from its advertising has just over 9,000 signatories.
USATODAY.com

One Million Moms Slams Burger King for 'D-Word' In New Commercial


RIA Nov.

