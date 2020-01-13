Global  

Robert Abela sworn in as Malta's new prime minister

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Lawyer Robert Abela, 42, was sworn in as Malta’s prime minister on Monday, succeeding Joseph Muscat who resigned over his handling of investigations into the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
News video: Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder 02:21

 Robert Abela will replace Joseph Muscat who was forced to announce his resignation after mass protests in December.

Jean Chrétien Goes Indoor Skydiving For His 86th Birthday [Video]Jean Chrétien Goes Indoor Skydiving For His 86th Birthday

Canada's 20th prime minister took on a daring new adventure to celebrate his birthday and looked like a natural floating in mid-air.

Malta's Labour Party votes to choose new PM [Video]Malta's Labour Party votes to choose new PM

Polls are about to open on the Mediterranean island of Malta as ruling Labour Party members decide who will become their new prime minister.

Political newcomer to become Malta's prime minister

Political newcomer Robert Abela was set to become Malta's new prime minister having been elected leader of the ruling Labor Party following a vote on Saturday.
Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

