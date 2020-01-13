Global  

Severe winter weather, extreme cold kill at least 54 in Afghanistan, Pakistan

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Severe winter weather combined with a harsh cold snap has left dozens dead across Afghanistan and Pakistan as officials work to reopen highways and evacuate people cut off by heavy snowfall and flash flooding.
Recent related news from verified sources

Heavy rains, snowfall leave dozens dead in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Severe winter weather kills at least 43 in two countries as authorities struggle to evacuate people to safer places.
Al Jazeera

Severe weather in Afghanistan, Pakistan leaves 54 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Severe winter weather has struck parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, with heavy snowfall, rains and flash floods that left at least 54...
Seattle Times


