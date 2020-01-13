Severe winter weather, extreme cold kill at least 54 in Afghanistan, Pakistan

Severe winter weather combined with a harsh cold snap has left dozens dead across Afghanistan and Pakistan as officials work to reopen highways and evacuate people cut off by heavy snowfall and flash flooding.

