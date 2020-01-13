Global  

Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Newsy Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential RaceWatch VideoU.S. Sen. Cory Booker has suspended his 2020 presidential campaign. 

"Today, I'm suspending my campaign for president with the same spirit with which it began. ... And so now I recommit myself to the work. I can't wait to get back on the campaign trail and campaign as hard as I can for whoever is the eventual...
Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

 Booker said his campaign had reached the point where it needs &quot;more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win.&quot;

Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race [Video]Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had bemoaned the increasing lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, ended his White House campaign on Monday. Zachary Goelman..

Trump Mocks Cory Booker's Exit: 'I Can Rest Easy Tonight' [Video]Trump Mocks Cory Booker's Exit: 'I Can Rest Easy Tonight'

President Trump mocked Cory Booker's exit.

Fans Mourn 'First Lady Rosario Dawson' Dream After Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

Cory Booker has officially dropped out of the presidential race and fans are upset that his girlfriend Rosario Dawson no longer has a shot at becoming First Lady...
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to resonate...
