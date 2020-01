Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's center-right government ordered the removal of anti-abortion posters put up Monday in Athens underground billboards under a paid public awareness campaign by a pro-life group. A transport ministry statement said the posters, which carried the slogan "Choose life" under a picture of an unborn fetus, target women's "legally protected and […]