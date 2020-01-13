Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director

Newsy Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch DirectorWatch VideoOfficials in Hong Kong are not allowing an American activist into the city.

Immigration authorities denied entry to Kenneth Roth, who is the executive director of Human Rights Watch. Roth posted a video to Twitter, saying he was stuck at the Hong Kong airport.  

"Even though I've been allowed to enter Hong...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director

Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director 01:26

 Kenneth Roth says he was barred from entering Hong Kong. He was set to release a report critical of China&apos;s human rights record.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong [Video]Human Rights Watch head denied entry to Hong Kong

Immigration officials have stopped the executive director of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong. Kenneth Roth says he was visiting the city to release his organization&apos;s world human..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall [Video]Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall

Watch live: Protesters in Hong Kong clash with police in shopping mall

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong Denies Entry to Human Rights Watch Director, Group Says

Kenneth Roth, executive director of the organization, said immigration officials turned him away at the airport.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldCBS NewsEurasia ReviewSifyPremium Times NigeriaSBS

Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Indonesia to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities

HONG KONG, Jan 13, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (January 13) started his duty visit to...
ACN Newswire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.