|
Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director
|
|
Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Watch VideoOfficials in Hong Kong are not allowing an American activist into the city.
Immigration authorities denied entry to Kenneth Roth, who is the executive director of Human Rights Watch. Roth posted a video to Twitter, saying he was stuck at the Hong Kong airport.
"Even though I've been allowed to enter Hong...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this