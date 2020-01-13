Hong Kong Denies Entry To Human Rights Watch Director

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoOfficials in Hong Kong are not allowing an American activist into the city.



Immigration authorities denied entry to Kenneth Roth, who is the executive director of Human Rights Watch. Roth posted a video to Twitter, saying he was stuck at the Hong Kong airport.



