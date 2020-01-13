Global  

Maple Leaf CEO's Iran plane crash comments unprecedented, experts say

CTV News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Experts say the angry comments about the Iran plane crash from the CEO of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. are unprecedented.
News video: Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau

Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau 01:37

 Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Families of victims mourn in Canada [Video]Families of victims mourn in Canada

In western Canada, a community comes together to mourn plane crash victims.

Head of Canadian company Maple Leaf Foods blames Trump for downed plane

Head of Canadian company Maple Leaf Foods blames Trump for downed planeThe CEO of Canadian packaged meats company Maple Leaf Foods has put US President Donald Trump in the cross hairs over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian...
CEO blasts "narcissist in Washington" over Iran plane crash

Maple Leaf Foods chief blames "ill-conceived plan" for crash that killed colleague's family and scores of Canadians.
