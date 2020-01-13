Global  

NBC: President Trump Authorized Soleimani Killing Seven Months Ago

Newsy Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
NBC: President Trump Authorized Soleimani Killing Seven Months AgoWatch VideoCurrent and former senior officials with President Trump's administration say he authorized the killing of Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani seven months ago, according to NBC.

The outlet reports that five current and former officials say, former national security advisor, John Bolton advised President...
 Current and former senior administration officials tell NBC President Trump authorized Soleimani&apos;s death months ago.

Imminent Threat? Trump Reportedly Authorized Soleimani’s Killing Seven Months Ago

A new report has raised questions about whether the Trump administration really acted in response to an imminent threat when President *Donald Trump* authorized...
Mediaite

Trump approved killing Soleimani 7 months ago: TV report

New York, Jan 13 (IANS) A media report that US President Donald Trump had authorised the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Soleimani seven months ago...
Sify


