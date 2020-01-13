NBC: President Trump Authorized Soleimani Killing Seven Months Ago

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 Soleimani Strike Was Authorized by Trump in June 2019 New details have revealed that . the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was authorized by Donald Trump nearly seven months ago. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25Published 1 hour ago 7 Bombs Strike Iraqi Joint Military Base Housing US Soldiers At least four Iraqi soldiers were reportedly wounded on Sunday in the latest rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. Business Insider reports eight rockets were launched at the Balad joint airbase,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published 23 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Imminent Threat? Trump Reportedly Authorized Soleimani’s Killing Seven Months Ago A new report has raised questions about whether the Trump administration really acted in response to an imminent threat when President *Donald Trump* authorized...

Mediaite 9 hours ago



Trump approved killing Soleimani 7 months ago: TV report New York, Jan 13 (IANS) A media report that US President Donald Trump had authorised the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Soleimani seven months ago...

Sify 5 hours ago





Tweets about this