Australia Airdrops Tons Of Food To Starving Wildlife

Newsy Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Australia Airdrops Tons Of Food To Starving WildlifeWatch VideoThe New South Wales government is using planes and helicopters to airdrop thousands of pounds of food to starving animals in Australia's wildfire crisis. 

More than 4,000 pounds of mostly sweet potatoes and carrots have already been dropped over the past week in what is known as Operation Rock Wallaby. 

Matt...
Australia Airdrops Tons Of Food To Starving Wildlife

Australia Airdrops Tons Of Food To Starving Wildlife 01:06

 The Australian government has dropped thousands of pounds of food to wildlife populations stranded by the devastating wildfires.

‘Operation Rock Wallaby’ airdrops tons of food to help wildlife hurt by Australian bushfires

Having endured the catastrophic bushfires, wildlife in the affected areas is now facing a new challenge — sourcing food over scorched earth. The government is...
Mashable

