Joker Leads Oscar Nominations With 11 and People Are Big Mad



Recent related videos from verified sources Celebs React To 2020 Oscars Nominations From “Joker” leading the way with 11 nods to the many talented women missing from the ballot box, ET Canada has everything you need to know about the 2020 Oscar nominations. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:57Published 13 minutes ago 'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations 'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations It is the most of any movie competing in the 2020 Oscars. The DC villain origin story will go up against other films such as 'Once Upon a Time in.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:56Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources The 11 most egregious 2020 Oscar snubs — from Jennifer Lopez to Robert De Niro to women directors Oscar nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards (airing on ABC February 9) were announced Monday morning, and though it was big for the likes of Warner Bros.'...

Business Insider 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this