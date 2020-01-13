Global  

Pearl Jam announce new album, tour with 4 shows in Canada

CTV News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Pearl Jam will release their highly anticipated 11th studio album, dubbed "Gigaton," on March 27 as the Seattle rockers get set to hit the road for a massive 2020 tour, making stops in four Canadian cities.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Pearl Jam To Play In Baltimore In Spring 2020

Pearl Jam To Play In Baltimore In Spring 2020 00:20

 Pearl Jam announced a new tour Monday and Baltimore will be among the stops. Katie Johnston reports.

