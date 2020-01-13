Pearl Jam announce new album, tour with 4 shows in Canada
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Pearl Jam will release their highly anticipated 11th studio album, dubbed "Gigaton," on March 27 as the Seattle rockers get set to hit the road for a massive 2020 tour, making stops in four Canadian cities.
The Killers have teased a new tracklist for their upcoming album 'Imploding the Mirage'. The rock band announced in October they will be releasing a new album, when they first teased fans with a list..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:13Published
Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries.
According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve.
The singer teased..