Pearl Jam announce new album, tour with 4 shows in Canada

Pearl Jam will release their highly anticipated 11th studio album, dubbed "Gigaton," on March 27 as the Seattle rockers get set to hit the road for a massive 2020 tour, making stops in four Canadian cities.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The Killers tease new tracklist for new album The Killers have teased a new tracklist for their upcoming album 'Imploding the Mirage'. The rock band announced in October they will be releasing a new album, when they first teased fans with a list.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:13Published 2 weeks ago Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries. According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve. The singer teased.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pearl Jam Announces New Album 'Gigaton,' Spring Tour: See Live Dates After an eight-year lull, Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album Gigaton on Monkeywrench Records/...

Billboard.com 7 hours ago



Pearl Jam returns with a new album after seven years After seven years, Pearl Jam is back with a new album 'Gigaton,' a North American tour and interactive billboard displays across the country.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this