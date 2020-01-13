Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hassan Diab suing federal government over his extradition to France

CTV News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab is suing the federal government over his extradition to France on allegations of terrorism.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lower turnout as protesters rally against new Lebanon PM [Video]Lower turnout as protesters rally against new Lebanon PM

Protesters call for economic, political reforms as Prime Minister-designate Hassan Diab readies to pick new cabinet.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published

Lebanese president asks Hassan Diab to form government [Video]Lebanese president asks Hassan Diab to form government

Lebanese president asks Hassan Diab to form government

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hassan Diab and family suing federal government for $90 million over failed terrorism probe

Hassan Diab and his family are suing the federal government over the role Canada played in his extradition to France and years of imprisonment in a French jail...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.