Australia airdrops food for starving wildlife

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Dubbed Operation Rock Wallaby, this is the most widespread food drop yet to help save the endangered brush-tailed rock wallabies.
 The Australian government has dropped thousands of pounds of food to wildlife populations stranded by the devastating wildfires.

Tasmanian Devil Steals Chocolate of Campers and Runs Away [Video]Tasmanian Devil Steals Chocolate of Campers and Runs Away

This guy was hiking in the Tasmanian wilderness and took a break to cook a meal on the camp stove. Suddenly, he heard a rustling sound and saw a Tasmanian Devil reaching into their food bag, grab a..

These giant tortoises engage in the world's slowest battle over tasty snacks [Video]These giant tortoises engage in the world's slowest battle over tasty snacks

Giant Galapagos tortoises are among the world's most iconic animals. Giant tortoises are instantly recognizable and simply awe inspiring. Weighing up to 500lbs, reaching a size that would allow..

‘Operation Rock Wallaby’ airdrops tons of food to help wildlife hurt by Australian bushfires

Having endured the catastrophic bushfires, wildlife in the affected areas is now facing a new challenge — sourcing food over scorched earth. The government is...
Mashable

