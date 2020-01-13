Dan lee Price Australia airdrops food for starving wildlife...so sad and heartbreaking and all of this beautiful wildlife gods cr… https://t.co/3qwTa2bdZ0 5 minutes ago C G Duck RT @Newsy: More than 4,000 pounds of mostly sweet potatoes and carrots have already been dropped in what is known as Operation Rock Wallaby… 7 minutes ago Waiwai RT @mashable: It's raining carrots in Australia as the government airdrops food to starving wildlife in the wake of the country's bushfires… 2 hours ago Newsy More than 4,000 pounds of mostly sweet potatoes and carrots have already been dropped in what is known as Operation… https://t.co/EPUwTLweZG 2 hours ago