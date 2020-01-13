Global  

Meghan Markle Bullied by British Press' Cruel Double Standards

eBaums World Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle Bullied by British Press' Cruel Double StandardsAnd yet, they wonder why she and Harry want to step away.
Twitter Asks If Meghan Markle Wants Play Herself in “The Crown” After She and Prince Harry Step Back as Senior Royals [Video]Twitter Asks If Meghan Markle Wants Play Herself in “The Crown” After She and Prince Harry Step Back as Senior Royals

The beloved Netflix show “The Crown” got a lot of attention after Prince Harry and Meghan made their own story line for the press. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

The Palace Responds to ‘Speculation’ of Sussex Move to Canada [Video]The Palace Responds to ‘Speculation’ of Sussex Move to Canada

There is speculation that the Sussex royals would move to Canada to avoid the press. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on what the palace actually has to say about this “news.”

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:55Published

jessayremaisie

jess @TheLastLeg #IsItOk that the British media bullied Meghan Markle into leaving the royal family and continue to hara… https://t.co/slvcXqLS9U 7 hours ago

Freedom_24_365

We R Watching you 👀 Why does Meghan get all the blame? https://t.co/h9oJ1D72ns Because she is not British & is considered an “outsider”… https://t.co/lZVopURWsY 2 days ago

Codie57

:: Codie :: The reaction from the British public to Meghan Markle stepping away from a position in which she was being constant… https://t.co/zMWaUBnwmt 2 days ago

vithyaxo

Vithyaxo RT @Anoushka_Mehta: Meghan Markle has to be the second most bullied person by the british media after @jeremycorbyn 2 days ago

yoncewonder

Yoncé Wonder RT @beynashemani: Thinking about how much of a bad***Meghan Markle is. She literally got severely bullied and harassed by the Brits and… 3 days ago

beynashemani

beynashe ✨ Thinking about how much of a bad***Meghan Markle is. She literally got severely bullied and harassed by the Bri… https://t.co/pSqmU0osKx 3 days ago

Anoushka_Mehta

Anoushka Meghan Markle has to be the second most bullied person by the british media after @jeremycorbyn 3 days ago

vannessaxxo

Nessa The Finessa 🎤 Racist British people harassed bullied Meghan Markle away from her position but they of course all wanna play dumb lmao 4 days ago

