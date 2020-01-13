Global  

Taal Volcano In The Philippines, Already Spewing Ash, Threatens Major Eruption

NPR Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A volcano in the Philippines is spewing ash, leading to the evacuation of thousands and causing flight disruptions in the capital Manila.
Credit: Pelmorex Media
News video: Lightning shoots from volcano in the Philippines

Lightning shoots from volcano in the Philippines 00:38

 Taal volcano in the Philippines erupted in ash and a viewer was there to catch the phenomenon.

WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud [Video]WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud

Bolts of lightning could be seen in an ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines on Sunday. The volcano's eruption prompted thousands of evacuations in the surrounding area and caused..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24

Philippines volcano eruption forces thousands to flee [Video]Philippines volcano eruption forces thousands to flee

Philippines volcano eruption forces thousands to flee

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33


Philippines evacuating residents, watching for tsunami after Taal volcano spews ash

Philippines evacuating residents, watching for tsunami after Taal volcano spews ashThe Philippines is bracing for a major eruption from one of its most active volcanoes amid escalating agitation that sent ash spewing as far as the capital and...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •France 24 •FT.com •Sify •TIME

Terrifying Photos Of Taal Volcanic Eruption In Philippines Show Why 'State of Calamity' Was Declared

Terrifying Photos Of Taal Volcanic Eruption In Philippines Show Why 'State of Calamity' Was DeclaredThe Taal Volcano in the Philippines erupted Sunday, covering the area in ash and causing the suspension of flights and evacuations. To free up emergency funds,...
WorldNews

BqghLzp7stM12Jb

彩乃 RT @OCHAAsiaPac: 🌋Volcano erupts in the #Philippines #TaalEruption2020🌋 Alert-level 4 raised over Taal Volcano. (5 highest) Estimated 450… 10 minutes ago

TimonichevDenja

Denja New story on NPR: Taal Volcano In The Philippines, Already Spewing Ash, Threatens Major Eruption https://t.co/PCO0iMb32q 16 minutes ago

nprworld

NPR World Taal Volcano In The Philippines, Already Spewing Ash, Threatens Major Eruption https://t.co/9hxSVfHQJa 16 minutes ago

ApriaMalita

Apria Brown New story on NPR: Taal Volcano In The Philippines, Already Spewing Ash, Threatens Major Eruption https://t.co/ukL8hMlp2r 18 minutes ago

JanosMedyx

János Medenica New story on NPR: Taal Volcano In The Philippines, Already Spewing Ash, Threatens Major Eruption https://t.co/R1YvkHiYbW 21 minutes ago

AdriDNP_PNP

Adrianna RT @fafafhiL16: BREAKiNG NEWS; My Born & Race Country, Philippines It was in The Taal, Batangas Volcano has exploded; @Level4 already😩 & h… 1 hour ago

haze221b

pǝʞɔolɹǝɥs RT @CAREGlobal: 📢The Province of Batangas has declared a state of calamity due to the activities of #TaalVolcano #Philippines #TaalEruption… 2 hours ago

amjvs_

🪐 ⁷ Volcanic eruptions, bushfires, the recent WWW3 threat 😩😢 Now the Philippines Taal Volcano is I guess still at Level… https://t.co/NbmAaoYJrl 2 hours ago

