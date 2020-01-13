Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava

Japan Today Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano south of the Philippine capital on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights amid an alert…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash

Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash 00:42

 The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud [Video]WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud

Bolts of lightning could be seen in an ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines on Sunday. The volcano's eruption prompted thousands of evacuations in the surrounding area and caused..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published

Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano [Video]Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano

Dramatic video filmed from Lipa City, east of Taal volcano, showed forks of lightning shooting into the sky filled with thick clouds of ash as a person was heard screaming in the background.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Explosive eruption' fears as volcano spews ash and lava in the Philippines

The Philippines sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide deep below the Earth's surface.
SBS

Small but dangerous: volcano spews ash over Philippine capital

A volcano near Manila spewed a massive cloud of ash that drifted across the Philippine capital on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of flights and closure of...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Trilltacoss

jasmine🌹 RT @CNN: Dramatic video shows bolts of lightning as a volcano spews ash up to nine miles into the air in the Philippines. The country has… 2 minutes ago

marvinumlas

marvin javier umlas Dramatic video shows bolts of lightning as a volcano spews ash up to nine miles into the air in the Philippines. T… https://t.co/YWnlTqR76P 11 minutes ago

ATROATR

Dr.P.Anbarasu RT @cnni: Dramatic video shows bolts of lightning as a volcano spews ash up to nine miles into the air in the Philippines. The country has… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.