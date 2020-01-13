Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava
Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning shot from an erupting volcano south of the Philippine capital on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights amid an alert…
Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash 00:42
The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.
WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud
Bolts of lightning could be seen in an ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines on Sunday. The volcano's eruption prompted thousands of evacuations in the surrounding area and caused..
Lightning strikes as ash spews from Philippine volcano
Dramatic video filmed from Lipa City, east of Taal volcano, showed forks of lightning shooting into the sky filled with thick clouds of ash as a person was heard screaming in the background.
