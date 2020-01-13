Global  

Gable Tostee removed from home by police after Tinder date became scared

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Gable Tostee removed from home by police after Tinder date became scaredSelf-styled playboy Gable Tostee is back in the spotlight after police removed him from a Queensland home because his Tinder date was scared for her safety.News.com.au reported that a New Year's Eve date turned sour for Tostee when...
