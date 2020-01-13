Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Attorney General Barr: Soleimani killing was 'legitimate'

Al Jazeera Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Comments come as critics question Trump's claim that Iran's Soleimani was planning an 'imminent attack' against the US.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump defends Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

Trump defends Soleimani killing at Ohio rally 01:30

 At his first re-election campaign of the new year, President Donald Trump made the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani a major theme.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet [Video]Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet

Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

US Ambassador: Trump wants peace [Video]US Ambassador: Trump wants peace

Woody Johnson, the US Ambassador to the UK, insists that Donald Trump's killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was in the name of peace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. attorney general: killing Soleimani 'legitimate,' Trump had authority

President Donald Trump clearly had authority to kill Qassem Soleimani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, adding that the White House consulted...
Reuters

U.S. top attorney: Killing Soleimani 'legitimate,' Trump had authority

President Donald Trump clearly had authority to kill Qassem Soleimani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, adding that the White House consulted...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.