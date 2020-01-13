US Attorney General Barr: Soleimani killing was 'legitimate'

Comments come as critics question Trump's claim that Iran's Soleimani was planning an 'imminent attack' against the US.



Recent related videos from verified sources Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down Ukrainian jet Iran has announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. The plane was shot down early on Wednesday,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published 3 days ago US Ambassador: Trump wants peace Woody Johnson, the US Ambassador to the UK, insists that Donald Trump's killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was in the name of peace. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. attorney general: killing Soleimani 'legitimate,' Trump had authority President Donald Trump clearly had authority to kill Qassem Soleimani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, adding that the White House consulted...

Reuters 5 hours ago



U.S. top attorney: Killing Soleimani 'legitimate,' Trump had authority President Donald Trump clearly had authority to kill Qassem Soleimani, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, adding that the White House consulted...

Reuters 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this