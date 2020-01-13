Global  

SCOTUS Dismisses Michelle Carter's Appeal In Manslaughter Case

Newsy Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
SCOTUS Dismisses Michelle Carter's Appeal In Manslaughter CaseWatch VideoThe Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal in Michelle Carter v. Massachusetts and upheld her involuntary manslaughter conviction. The case appeared on the high court's list of "Certiorari Denied" on Monday.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 for encouraging her boyfriend to follow through...
News video: SCOTUS Dismisses Michelle Carter's Appeal In Manslaughter Case

SCOTUS Dismisses Michelle Carter's Appeal In Manslaughter Case 02:03

 Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after encouraging her boyfriend to take his own life.

Supreme Court will not consider Michelle Carter appeal for urging boyfriend to kill himself

Supreme Court will not consider Michelle Carter appeal for urging boyfriend to kill himself
euronews

Michelle Carter: Supreme Court will not hear appeal of woman convicted of encouraging boyfriend to kill himself

The US Supreme court has said it will not take up an appeal brought by Michelle Carter, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter after encouraging her...
Independent

