Tiny robot frogs made from living cells 'an entirely new life-form'

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Tiny robot frogs made from living cells 'an entirely new life-form'The world's first living robots have been built using stem cells from frog embryos, in a strange machine-animal hybrid that scientists say is an "entirely new life-form".Dubbed "xenobots" because they are constructed of biological...
Recent related news from verified sources

First living robots: Living, programmable organism

Scientists repurposed living frog cells -- and assembled them into entirely new life-forms. These tiny 'xenobots' can move toward a target and heal themselves...
Science Daily Also reported by •Energy Daily

The 'xenobot' is the world’s newest robot -- and it's made from living animal cells

A team of scientists have found a way to build brand-new, programmable life-forms from scratch using frog stem cells, creating what researchers are calling...
CTV News

