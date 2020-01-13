Tiny robot frogs made from living cells 'an entirely new life-form'

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The world's first living robots have been built using stem cells from frog embryos, in a strange machine-animal hybrid that scientists say is an "entirely new life-form".Dubbed "xenobots" because they are constructed of biological... The world's first living robots have been built using stem cells from frog embryos, in a strange machine-animal hybrid that scientists say is an "entirely new life-form".Dubbed "xenobots" because they are constructed of biological... 👓 View full article

