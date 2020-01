Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing

Watch VideoHouston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have both been fired.They were let go just moments after the MLB announced their suspensions following an investigation into alleged sign-stealing during the team's 2017 championship season.The investigation involved dozens of witnesses,

