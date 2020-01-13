Global  

Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing

Newsy Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-StealingWatch VideoHouston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have both been fired.

They were let go just moments after the MLB announced their suspensions following an investigation into alleged sign-stealing during the team's 2017 championship season.

The investigation involved dozens of witnesses,...
News video: Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation 01:17

 Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

