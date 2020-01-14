Global  

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris Collins

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris CollinsWatch VideoOn Monday, the Department of Justice suggested that former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins receive a sentence of 57 months in prison for his part in an insider trading case.

Last year, Collins pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit securities fraud and one count of making false statements. The case centered...
News video: DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris Collins

DOJ Recommends 'Top End' Sentence For Former Rep. Chris Collins 01:39

 Last year, Collins pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit securities fraud and one count of making false statements.

