Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The 'xenobot' is the world’s newest robot -- and it's made from living animal cells

CTV News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A team of scientists have found a way to build brand-new, programmable life-forms from scratch using frog stem cells, creating what researchers are calling 'xenobots.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Tiny robot frogs made from living cells 'an entirely new life-form'

Tiny robot frogs made from living cells 'an entirely new life-form'The world's first living robots have been built using stem cells from frog embryos, in a strange machine-animal hybrid that scientists say is an "entirely new...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

ybchandran

Yadu Balachandran RT @CTVNews: The 'xenobot' is the world’s newest robot -- and it's made from living animal cells https://t.co/QRWd2L8OKk https://t.co/UQ6sU… 42 seconds ago

CTVNews

CTV News The 'xenobot' is the world’s newest robot -- and it's made from living animal cells https://t.co/QRWd2L8OKk https://t.co/UQ6sU734sq 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.