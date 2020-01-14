Global  

North Korea remains open to dialogue with U.S.: South Korea's Moon

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday there was no need to be pessimistic about stalled denuclearization dialogue between the United States and North Korea, adding Pyongyang has not yet shut the door to more talks.
