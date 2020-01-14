Muslim groups denounce Donald Trump's retweet of doctored Nancy Pelosi image

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Nancy Pelosi Is Not Concerned About Trump's Tweets About Her 00:32 President Donald Trump attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again, calling her “Crazy Nancy.” According to Business Insider, Pelosi was asked about the tweet on ABC’s “This Week.” Pelosi said: “He has to know that every knock from him is a boost [for her].” The House Speaker said Trump was...