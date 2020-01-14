Global  

An American citizen dies in an Egyptian prison amid hunger strike

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
An American citizen jailed in Egypt since 2013 amid a crackdown on protestors during a deadly transition in power, has died after going on a hunger strike, according to media reports. 
U.S. Citizen Dies In Egyptian Prison, State Department Says

Moustafa Kassem, who sold auto parts in New York, was arrested amid a massive crackdown in Egypt in 2013. He had been on hunger strike for more than a year at...
NPR

American Held in Egypt Prison Dies After a Hunger Strike

Moustafa Kassem, detained in Cairo in 2013 and suffering from serious medical problems, had protested his innocence.
NYTimes.com


Justice 🕊 RT @declanwalsh: After six years of protesting his innocence from an Egyptian jail, and despite lobbying from top American officials, Ameri… 25 seconds ago

Kay 🍁🌈🌿🗽🌞 RT @declanwalsh: After six years of protesting his innocence from an Egyptian jail, and despite vocal support from top Trump officials, Ame… 10 minutes ago

