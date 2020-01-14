Global  

Professor sues New York Times over story related to Epstein

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
BOSTON (AP) — A Harvard University law professor announced Monday that he is suing The New York Times for what he calls “clickbait defamation” over a story the newspaper published related to donations from financier Jeffrey Epstein. Lawrence Lessig filed the lawsuit in response to a story the Times published on Sept. 14 about his […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Harvard professor sues NY Times for 'clickbait defamation' over Jeffrey Epstein story

Harvard professor sues NY Times for 'clickbait defamation' over Jeffrey Epstein storyBy Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - A prominent Harvard Law School professor sued The New York Times on Monday, claiming it engaged in "clickbait...
Tucker Carlson Responds to NY Times Column Ripping His ‘Ugly’ Rhetoric

Over the weekend, New York Times columnist *Frank Bruni* wrote a piece titled "Tucker Carlson Is Not Your New Best Friend."
