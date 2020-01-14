Global  

'Good progress' but Libya ceasefire deal awaits Haftar signature

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Commander of eastern-based Libyan National Army asks to be given until Tuesday to decide whether to sign deal or not.
News video: Libya ceasefire deal extended, awaits Haftar signature

Libya ceasefire deal extended, awaits Haftar signature 02:06

Libya talks in Moscow progress but fail to get ceasefire deal: Russian foreign minister

Talks aimed at agreeing an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire in Libya failed to achieve a breakthrough on Monday despite making good progress, Russian...
Reuters


