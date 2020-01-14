Global  

US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds Florida shooting was 'terrorism'

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The US sent home 21 Saudi military students following an investigation into a deadly shooting last month by one of their fellow trainees at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, an attack that Attorney General William Barr said was an act of terrorism driven by some of the same motivations of the September 11 plot.
 Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States. This is following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting of three Americans. The stabbing happened at a Florida naval base that U.S. Attorney General William Barr branded an act of...

After Florida killings, Saudis withdraw 21 cadets from United States

Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer's fatal shooting of...
Reuters

U.S. calls shooting by Saudi officer in Florida 'act of terrorism'

The fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was "an act of terrorism," U.S. Attorney General William...
Reuters


