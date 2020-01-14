US sends home 21 Saudis as probe finds Florida shooting was 'terrorism'
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () The US sent home 21 Saudi military students following an investigation into a deadly shooting last month by one of their fellow trainees at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, an attack that Attorney General William Barr said was an act of terrorism driven by some of the same motivations of the September 11 plot.
