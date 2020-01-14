Global  

Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A meteorite that crashed into rural southeastern Australia in a fireball in 1969 contained the oldest material ever found on Earth, stardust that predated the formation of our solar system by billions of years, scientists said on Monday.
 The oldest solid material known to have ever fallen to Earth was found inside of a meteorite.

7-billion-year-old stardust found in Australia is among the oldest stuff on Earth

Some minerals in the Murchison meteorite are 2.5 billion years older than Earth itself.
Brisbane Times

Meteorite contains the oldest material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust

Scientists have discovered the oldest solid material on Earth: 7-billion-year-old stardust trapped inside a meteorite. This stardust provides evidence for a...
Science Daily

Ha_Tanya

Tanya Ha RT @scienceinpublic: Stardust older than the Sun, found in Victorian cowpats. From three billion to seven billion years old, the stardust w… 2 minutes ago

shiningindnews

Shining India News Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia. https://t.co/Zif62ap3Yx https://t.co/QUEQmKOOtE 9 minutes ago

scienceinpublic

Niall Byrne Stardust older than the Sun, found in Victorian cowpats. From three billion to seven billion years old, the stardus… https://t.co/koPMeoIvHV 36 minutes ago

Thepowerdresser

Brian Killin RT @CanGeographers: Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia https://t.co/CQwbNYwOAg 36 minutes ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville Materials found inside a meteorite that crashed into rural southeastern Australia in a fireball in 1969 said to be… https://t.co/ldOcohLe7z 41 minutes ago

Handelbach2

Handelbach RT @calgarysun: Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia https://t.co/5dfBb5yg3i https://t.co/ht8oX43v1A 52 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia https://t.co/32IM8HwwbK 56 minutes ago

cmsnice_com

CMSnice Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia - https://t.co/vm0iqRT5Hs 56 minutes ago

