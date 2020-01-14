Tanya Ha RT @scienceinpublic: Stardust older than the Sun, found in Victorian cowpats. From three billion to seven billion years old, the stardust w… 2 minutes ago Shining India News Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia. https://t.co/Zif62ap3Yx https://t.co/QUEQmKOOtE 9 minutes ago Niall Byrne Stardust older than the Sun, found in Victorian cowpats. From three billion to seven billion years old, the stardus… https://t.co/koPMeoIvHV 36 minutes ago Brian Killin RT @CanGeographers: Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia https://t.co/CQwbNYwOAg 36 minutes ago Asiaville Materials found inside a meteorite that crashed into rural southeastern Australia in a fireball in 1969 said to be… https://t.co/ldOcohLe7z 41 minutes ago Handelbach RT @calgarysun: Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia https://t.co/5dfBb5yg3i https://t.co/ht8oX43v1A 52 minutes ago News8Plus Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia https://t.co/32IM8HwwbK 56 minutes ago CMSnice Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia - https://t.co/vm0iqRT5Hs 56 minutes ago