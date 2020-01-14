Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Some Canadians Are Angry At The U.S. Over Iran's Downing Of Flight 752

NPR Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Canadians have been questioning who is at fault for the downing last week of the plane, with some pinning part of the blame on the United States.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published

Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752 [Video]Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752

Canadians gathered across the country to mourn the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:59Published


Tweets about this

Vivirencoloress

NVM 📿 RT @NPR: Iran admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner. But some prominent figures in Canada have pinned part of the bla… 10 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ Some Canadians Are Angry At The U.S. Over Iran's Downing Of Flight 752 – NPR https://t.co/HGL8rOrzY4 19 minutes ago

CrownSteveXu

Steve Xu https://t.co/5DCJtJpIaz Talk radio is stupid bro. Trump is the last to blame for the foolishness of the corrupt Iranian regime. 33 minutes ago

TheDailyShare

The Daily Share Some Canadians Are Angry At The U.S. Over Iran's Downing Of Flight 752 https://t.co/olRC0TbSnf https://t.co/bogbtlJxTo 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.