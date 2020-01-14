Global  

Russian spies hacked Ukrainian gas company at heart of Trump impeachment trial

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Russian military spies have hacked a Ukrainian gas company that is at the heart of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, who sought last year to pressure Ukraine to investigate the company and its links to Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, according to a cybersecurity firm. Beginning in early November, the Russian spy agency […]
Burisma: US firm says Russia hacked company at heart of Trump impeachment

The Ukrainian energy company Burisma is at the centre of President Donald Trump's impeachment
BBC News Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesengadgetReutersReuters India

Russians hacked Burisma Holdings in early November, US cybersecurity company says

A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •engadget

Annamariatrees

Trees van der Zee🐰 RT @janverboom: ‘Russian spies hacked Ukrainian gas company at heart of Trump impeachment trial, again entangling Moscow in domestic U.S. p… 8 seconds ago

DMAE2

dmlew RT @cali_rn: Can you believe this crap? Russia is going to try to torpedo Joe Biden. The Washington Post: Alert | Russian spies hacked Ukr… 22 seconds ago

anne_stivers

Anne Stivers RT @JonFlan: THE CLINCHER - RUSSIAN SPIES HACKED UKRAINE BURISMA LAST NOV TO FIND DIRT FOR TRUMP’s 2020 ELECTION - one way or other the Put… 29 seconds ago

ghostdansing

Ghost Dansing Russian spies hacked Ukrainian gas company at heart of Trump impeachment trial, company says https://t.co/2cIQSFx2J9 1 minute ago

smita093

Smita Gupta RT @kenvogel: NEW FROM @NAKASHIMAE: In addition to targeting BURISMA, Russia’s GRU also targeted a media organization founded by Ukrainian… 1 minute ago

llstudent08

Kolson RT @PPersnickety: #Russian spies #Hacked #Ukrainian gas company at heart of #ImpeachmentTrial ! RT https://t.co/Dlt84tnGvF 2 minutes ago

allisonpowers13

SouthernYankee⭐️⭐️⭐️ @RoscoeBDavis1 @RudyGiuliani NBC is already reporting this scenario. https://t.co/58wDp8zwnw 3 minutes ago

Thunderbirds511

Thunderbird(fan) 🌊🥄🌈⛪️🇺🇸 Russian spies hacked Ukrainian gas company at heart of Trump impeachment trial, company says https://t.co/eCayWRHxRu 3 minutes ago

