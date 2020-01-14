Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Philippine volcano spews lava, ash for 3rd day, 30,000 flee

Japan Today Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A volcano near the Philippine capital spewed lava, ash and steam and trembled constantly Tuesday on the third day of an eruption that could portend a much bigger…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Volcanic tsunami feared as Philippine volcano spews molten lava

Volcanic tsunami feared as Philippine volcano spews molten lava 01:32

 Thousands of residents evacuated and Manila airport closed amid fears the Taal volcano is about to erupt.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Time-lapse of lighting storm swirling round Philippine volcano [Video]Time-lapse of lighting storm swirling round Philippine volcano

Dramatic time-lapse footage shows lightning swirling around the Taal volcano as it spewed ash.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:48Published

Popocatepetl Volcano Erupts With Fireball And Lava [Video]Popocatepetl Volcano Erupts With Fireball And Lava

This is the explosive moment Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts with a fireball along with a huge plume of ash and stunning images appear to show lava surrounding the crater.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Danger level upgraded as Taal volcano spews lava, ash for third day

A Philippine volcano has forced the evacuation of 30,000 people with a hazardous eruption appearing increasingly likely.
The Age

Tens of thousands face uncertainty as Philippine volcano spews lava

Taal volcano in the Philippines could spew lava and ash for weeks, authorities warned Tuesday, leaving tens of thousands in limbo after they fled their homes...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.