Barr: 21 Saudi Military Members Sent Home After US Base Shooting

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
By Masood Farivar

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says 21 Saudi military trainees are being sent home following a probe into a deadly shooting at a Florida Naval base that was carried out by a Saudi pilot.

Barr told reporters the 21 have been disenrolled from training programs in the United States.

He said in...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree

Saudis Withdraw 21 Cadets From US After Stabbing Spree 00:36

 Saudi Arabia will withdraw 21 cadets receiving military training in the United States. This is following a U.S. investigation into a Saudi officer’s fatal shooting of three Americans. The stabbing happened at a Florida naval base that U.S. Attorney General William Barr branded an act of terrorism....

