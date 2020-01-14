Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China sinkhole: Six killed as ground swallows bus

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
CCTV shows an explosion after the bus and bystanders fell into a hole that opened up at a bus stop.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Bus in China drops into sinkhole as passengers were boarding

Bus in China drops into sinkhole as passengers were boarding 01:55

 A bus in northwestern China dropped into a sinkhole as passengers were boarding the vehicle.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing [Video]Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing

A sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwestern China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said on Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China sinkhole: Six people killed in Xining as street chasm swallows bus

'The sound was huge. A water pipe broke, and water poured in,' witness says
Independent

Video: Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

The incident also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.