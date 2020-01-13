Global  

Taal volcano: Wedding takes place against eruption backdrop

BBC News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The eruption of the Taal volcano didn't stop one Philippine couple going ahead with their wedding.
News video: Taal Volcano Continues To Smoke On Tuesday Morning

Taal Volcano Continues To Smoke On Tuesday Morning 00:38

 Smoke and ash continued to spew from the Taal volcano in the Philippines on Tuesday morning. Authorities have warned the eruption could get worse and have plans to evacuate hundreds of thousands of more people.

WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud [Video]WEB EXTRA: Lighting In Ash Cloud

Bolts of lightning could be seen in an ash cloud as the Taal volcano erupted in the Philippines on Sunday. The volcano's eruption prompted thousands of evacuations in the surrounding area and caused..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published

Philippines volcano eruption forces thousands to flee [Video]Philippines volcano eruption forces thousands to flee

Philippines volcano eruption forces thousands to flee

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published


Taal volcano: Wedding takes places against eruption backdrop

The eruption of the Taal volcano in the Philippines didn't stop one couple getting hitched.
BBC News

Philippines volcano tourism operate on shaky ground during Taal eruption

Philippines volcano tourism operate on shaky ground during Taal eruptionThousands of Philippians and international tourists have been evacuated from towns south of Manilla as the Taal volcano continues a large and unpredictable...
New Zealand Herald

