Live | India vs Australia 1st ODI scorecard

Hindu Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Australia have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first in Mumbai. India vs Aus 1st ODI scorecard Preview At a time when bilateral cricket is j
News video: Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series

Watch: India, Australia prepare for 3-match ODI series 02:59

 India and Australia prepared for their 3-match ODI series. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India will be confident after their recent victory against Lanka. Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in a T20I series.

Recent related news from verified sources

India vs Australia Build-up: Indian challenge excites us, says Aaron Finch

Last year, Australia bounced back to clinch the five-match ODI series, beating hosts India 3-2. This year, they are riding on five successive Test wins against...
Mid-Day

Live Blog: India vs Australia, 1st ODI in Mumbai

Check live score, ball-by-ball commentary, cricket scorecard of 1st ODI match between India and Australia on Times of India
IndiaTimes


