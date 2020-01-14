Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an "unforgivable error"
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday, adding that the "tragic event" would be investigated thoroughly.
Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Francesca Lynagh reports.
Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on... Reuters Also reported by •WorldNews •Sify •MENAFN.com •Seattle Times
Iran said on Saturday it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 people aboard and voiced its deep regret, after initially denying it brought... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Haaretz.com Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error' https://t.co/a7SpXGYuFL 13 seconds ago
/r/worldnews Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error' https://t.co/7ihpmWPfgG 39 seconds ago
Зять ВВП ⓚⓞⓝⓢⓣⓐⓝⓣⓘⓝ RT @Reuters: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error' https://t.co/P4gSYMgtOg https://t.co/FR2… 1 minute ago
André Verzaal RT @ABC: NEW: Iran's judiciary says arrests have been made over downing of Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 people on board. https://t.c… 2 minutes ago
Chandra Bhanu RT @Reuters: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error' https://t.co/RtiLO6wO55 https://t.co/4fk… 2 minutes ago
Amy! Ami! Amé! RT @rapplerdotcom: President Hassan Rouhani says, "It cannot be that only the person who pressed the button is at fault. There are others,… 9 minutes ago
Leila Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error' https://t.co/jkVK9alQLh 11 minutes ago
News8Plus Downing Ukrainian plane an unforgivable error, says Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani https://t.co/hIpBNAD2QK https://t.co/0MsqyZovZK 14 minutes ago