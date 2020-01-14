Global  

Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error'

Reuters Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday, adding that the "tragic event" would be investigated thoroughly.
News video: Iran says military shot down plane in error

Iran says military shot down plane in error 01:46

 Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Francesca Lynagh reports.

