Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error'
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainianpassenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday, adding that the "tragic event" would be investigated thoroughly.
Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on high alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Francesca Lynagh reports.
