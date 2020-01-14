Global  

Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Former Pope Benedict's new book supports celibacy for Catholic priests, in contradiction of Pope Francis' remarks.
Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book

Catholic priest celibacy: Former Pope Benedict defends it in book 02:17

 Former Pope Benedict's new book supports celibacy for Catholic priests, in contradiction of Pope Francis' remarks.

Former Pope Benedict warns against relaxing priest celibacy rules

Benedict, who retired in 2013, has reaffirmed the importance of priest celibacy rules in a new book widely seen as critical of Pope Francis. The current pope is...
Deutsche Welle

Former Pope Benedict breaks silence on celibacy debate after synod

Former Pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically...
Reuters


